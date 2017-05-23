WMNF Wins Give Day Tampa Bay Prize

On Tuesday, May 2, WMNF participated along with 600 nonprofits in Give Day Tampa Bay, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. We asked for as many of you to support us at least once during that 24-hour time and you came through in a big way!

WMNF is proud to announce that thanks to your numerous donations, we have been awarded The Gobioff Foundation Arts and Culture Prize, amounting to $5,000 to support your station!

You did so well! Thanks for keeping us going for nearly 38 years. And thank you to the Gobioff Foundation for its continual support and recognzing the value of WMNF in this community!