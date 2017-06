Share this:

The Nathan B. Stubblefield Foundation Board, license holders of WMNF, meets on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 7:15pm at the WMNF studios unless otherwise stated. WMNF is located at 1210 E. Dr. MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603. We are ADA compliant. All meetings are open to the public.

The first part of the meeting is reserved for public comment.

The Finance Committee of the Board of Directors always meets the same day as the Board meeting, at 6:00pm. That meeting is also open to the public.