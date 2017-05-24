WMNF’s Hot Box this week is full of goodies

Share this:

WMNF uses a leopard skin box (with flames, because it is HOT) to hold about 30 cds that we think the listeners will really love hearing.

There is a new Jason Isbell release out, and each song becomes a new favorite. Here’s one off The Nashville Sound.

Kendrick Lamar released one of the best albums of 2016, and he is dropping even more music. Damn rewards you every time you listen again. And the guests on this release are amazing.

Blondie is still slaying. The music office loves her new release, Pollinator, and Randy & Flea saw them perform last weekend. Their love is now at fever pitch.

Mavis Staples did an all-star concert in November 2014 and it is finally out (or will be June 2). It is soaring, personal, moving, a blast, and everyone should listen! I’ll Take You There features Gregg Allman, Ryan Bigham, Win Butler and Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire, Eric Church, Otis Clay, Patty Griffin, Glen Hansard, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, Michael McDonald, Buddy Miller, Keb’ Mo’, Aaron Neville, Joan Osborne, Widespread Panic, Grace Potter, Bonnie Raitt, Marty Stuart, Jeff Tweedy, Spencer Tweedy…

The thing I love about Gorillaz is that they maintain all of the elements of what makes them fun (animation, fan interaction, super catchy good music) without getting trapped by it. They have a new release, Humaz, out, and I AM HERE FOR IT. Plus their videos are like mini-movies.