From a Woman’s Point of View 2/9 “Keep the spirit of The Women’s March alive…”

Keep the spirit of The Women’s March alive…

The revolution might not be televised, but it will be on the radio at 88.5 and online at wmnf.org! Show Your Support for the Show that Brings the Voices of Women, this Thursday, February 9th during our Fall Fund Drive on From a Woman’s POV.

We thank you for your support of From a Woman’s Point of View during past fund drives. And thanks to those who have already contributed to this drive!

Remember, this Thursday is our Winter Fund Drive. Tune in at 10 AM Thursday to hear pithy statements, rousing music and comments from listeners. We look forward to hearing from you. This Thursday we will be doing our part to keep WMNF on the air. We are so fortunate to have this station in our community. Think how you would miss WMNF, especially during this election cycle.

We don’t think women have ever been more in the crosshairs. How do we respond to this challenge? Do we shrink back, or do we say, “No more, I’ve had enough.” We welcome the challenge! We know we are ready! Join us at 10 AM every Thursday as we take this on. Please support WMNF and this show.

Again, thanks for your support!

Mary and Arlene