An estimated 20,000 women and allies marched along the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday afternoon as one of the dozens of events worldwide in coordination with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

We’ll hear from participants and from speakers on MidPoint Monday at 12:06 p.m. ET on 88.5 FM.

Here are some photos and video of the march:

WMNF News interview with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman:

Women’s March speakers (part 1 of 2)

Women’s March speakers (part 2 of 2)