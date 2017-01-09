Women’s March on Washington actions in St. Pete and D.C.

The Women’s March on Washington is Saturday January 21 and there will be local actions in St. Petersburg and other Florida cities; our guests on WMNF’s MidPoint were Lisa Perry, the Pinellas County Captain for the Women’s March on Washington and Suzanne Benton, who is helping to organize the local Women’s March St. Petersburg.

Perry is helping to organize buses to Washington.

The Women’s March St. Petersburg will be Saturday January 21 from noon until 3:00 p.m. – the march begins and ends at Demens Landing, Bayshore Drive and 1st Avenue South.

Listen to this segment of the show here:

The Women’s March Collier-Lee is Saturday, January 21 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Cambier Park in Naples.

For bus information to D. C. March from Tampa and Lakeland, contact Marina Welch – email wmwfltampa@gmail.com – They are holding a Sign Making event Saturday Jan. 14 at Seminole Heights Branch Library from 3-6. It is open to everyone from both counties. And on Facebook at Women’s March on Washington-Florida Chapter-Tampa/Hillsborough County.

Watch the show here:

Here’s another angle for video of part of the show: