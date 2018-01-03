Women’s Show 1/4 Begins 2018 with Jessica Mason Pieklo of Rewire; Mary Bottari, of the Center for Media and Democracy

Share this:

Welcome to 2018…..North Korea’s Rocket Man wants to negotiate peace with the South and Our Rocket Man wants to argue over the size and potency of red buttons!

The Olympic Games have historically honored the peaceful competition among nations and usually a cessation of hostilities. Let’s hope that North and South Korea take advantage of that history and begin meaningful peace talks. Forget the button controversy.

And so in this country, which I hope is not heading to a neo-democracy, we will go forward by looking backward. JESSICA MASON PIEKLO, Vice President, Law and the Courts at Rewire, writer and adjunct law professor in Boulder, Colorado, will review her sense of democracy through the prism of women’s lives. Teaser: Our judicial system is under serious attack by radical ideologues. Trump, McConnell, Grassley and the Heritage Foundation are packing the appeals courts. This will not only affect OUR lives, these are LIFETIME appointments. The Appeals Courts interpret the theory of our laws. If we are not a nation run by laws, we will be run by the narrow interests of wealth and power.

Our constitution stands in the way of unbridled liberty…

Speaking of the well-laid plans developed over the last 30-40 years, our constitution stands in the way of the full realization of unbridled financial liberty. Liberty sounds great unless you are only defining it in terms of private property. There are many behind the scenes who are well on the way to having states call for a constitutional convention. Get out of the way Founding Fathers of 1776. The new founders of liberty circa 2018 want to redefine the parameters of liberty. Remember Dr. Nancy MacLean, author of Democracy in Chains, on this show December 14th, warning us? MARY BOTTARI, Deputy Director, Center for Media and Democracy, will update us on the status of this movement. She helped launch CMD’s award-winning ALEC Exposed investigation in 2011 and is a recipient of the Hillman Prize for investigative journalism. She spearheaded CMD’s work on the 2008 Wall Street meltdown. I wonder if there will be any Founding Mothers involved in this?

Happy New Year! We are writing our own herstory. Let’s make it a good one. Tune into From a Woman’s POV Thursday at 10 am. You can also listen back here, or on The Source, WMNF’s News & Public Affairs channel, on Sundays at 4pm.

