Women’s Show 11/16 Abusive Times – Sarah Posner and Sexual Harassment

We are living in very abusive times. The universe is doing its best to shake us up…

We had planned a different show. We were going to talk about some of the myths around sexual harassment and assault and another abusive situation, tax reform. We as people are not overtaxed. We are underserved, underpaid and overworked. But then I listened to the full press conference of Beverly Young Nelson and Gloria Allred regarding Beverly’s accusations against Roy Moore. I was stunned by the poignant truth and pain of her account. Truth revealed in the living experience grips one not only in the mind, but in the heart and soul. We will bring probably far more of that press conference than you have heard.

To me, one of the most troubling aspects of the Roy Moore situation is the moral hypocrisy. The blatant abuse of the Ten Commandments for his personal gain. So many had to know. Why did they not do anything? There is a critical intersectionality of religion and politics that is being manipulated by so many powerful men for their personal gain. I called on SARAH POSNER, journalist and author with the Investigative Fund of The Nation, who has spent years studying and writing about this intersectionality. She is the author of God’s Profits: Faith, Fraud, and the Republican Crusade for Values Voters. Sarah thinks that some of these manipulators are at the end of their power. I hope so! I hope men such as Roy Moore and Donald Trump reveal the flawed edifices of their morality. It is not good enough for us or this country!

Note: Please check the judges that are being nominated and confirmed for life time appointments. Contact your senators.

Watch the tax reform proposals. It is a bad deal for all of us. Contact your senators and representatives.