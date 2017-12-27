Women’s Show 12/28 Happy New Year with Arnie Arnesen!

Share this:

Come Monday, 2017 was the year that was…. But what is 2018 to be?

Who are we? In this time of nanoseconds and instant communication, it may seem strange that we are writing our history. I suppose we could just break down the recent tax reform bill to see what our history seems to be. Have we become a nation that fops over the uber-rich and falls before the golden calf (or bull)? What a gift to them! The wealthiest nation in the world wants to make the wealthiest 1% even wealthier… You pay to play, unless you are of the uber-golden royalty. I guess just their presence amongst us sprinkles us with golden fairy dust.

But back to the tax reform bill – opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to the drooling fossil fuel magnates. 50 years ago President Eisenhower set aside these lands that the native Gwich’in people call the sacred land where life begins. But hey…the oil companies are going to pay $100 million a year to mine the refuge… Remember – pay as you go. Our national lands are going to become profitable business enterprises. That’s incoming revenue , baby… Of course, $ 100 million is not enough for one day’s interest on that $ 1.5 trillion debt to give them their gifts of plenty.

And so what if the American citizens of Puerto Rico are surprised to realize they are now a foreign country…. And that Lady in the Harbor is going to have to start paying rent for the oil in her torch… In fact, she is sitting on a fortune for the naming rights of the year. Cynical? I wish I were. But this is the history we are writing now unless we change the script.

