Women’s Show 12/22 – The Gift of Freedom and Democracy for Our Children

It’s the time of the Solstice, the longest night of the year, the time of the year when the sun supposedly stands still– Sol (sun) Stice (still). Historically associated with longer nights, cold – and many times worries. Would there be enough food to get through the cold? Was there warmth? Was there shelter? What if the sun disappeared from the sky? I suppose to many it might be amusing for one to think of those worrying that the sun or the light might disappear. It takes a while to realize the sun is not only energy driving our planet, but it is well in time with the rhythms of life and spirit. I do not worry about the sun appearing in the sky. However, I do worry about the light and the spirit of our lives.

If you study the stars and the night sky at all, there is a serene sense of calmness and quietude. There is a sense of oneness – a planet, an individual, a sky. The breath of the universe can be seen in the Milky Way. It gives a perspective to time that forces us into the deeper rhythms of being. I think we need to be in that rhythm now. when the world around you is exploding, go to the deepest center in your heart. That will be your balance point to survive.

In this season of hope – of renewal, birth and beginning, ARNIE ARNESON, the host of The Attitude on WNHN 94.7FM in Concord NH a daily one hour talk show that focuses on policy, politics and people that make a difference in our lives and rarely get discussed and a regular commentator on WGBH radio, will talk with us about her hope to give the gift of freedom and democracy to her children and grandchildren. She will discuss the tools she feels necessary to save our democracy.

And going back to the star nights, the calm beauty can obscure the violent and destructive chaos that is a constant in those starry rhythms. We have watched the birth and death of a star over hundreds of years. When we look out and see the many suns, we do not know if they are gaining, flourishing or those are the last vestige of their existence. We live in a universe of change. It is good to remember that.

Happy Holidays to you – however you spend it. Take the time to go to your deep light, may it’s warmth and comfort sustain you.

Peace and love to all,

Mary and Arlene