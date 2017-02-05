Women’s Show 2/2 Recap – The Tempest Continues – Gorsuch and more….

The tempest continues…

“It is not a Muslim ban, it is to make America safe.” “Iran – you are on notice.” Regulations – who needs them? Gorsuch, you are the man, and media – shut up and listen. This tempest is not in a teacup.

First, JESSICA MASON PIEKLO, unapologetic feminist and social justice warrior, writer, one half of Team Legal at Rewire, discussed the qualifications of Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court. Jessica feels he is to the right of former justice Scalia and feels he is the most dangerous nominee for the Supreme Court since Bork. Tune in… she had some powerful things to say.

“Give me your tired, your poor…” or maybe not – and don’t send me the Muslims from countries I don’t do business with. MARJORIE COHN, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, discussed the immigration ban and the challenges to our constitutional balance of power.

Let’s hear it for Sally Yates. Yes, Senator Sessions, she meant it when you asked her if she would agree with an unconstitutional order. How about you, Senator Sessions? What say you about an unconstitutional order? If you are the Attorney General, what would you do about an unconstitutional order? We will be watching.

Peace and love to all,

Mary and Arlene

Peace and love to all,

Mary and Arlene

