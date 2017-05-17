Women’s Show – Abominable Trumpcare and Sara Paretsky as V. I. Warshawski Rises…..

The time of reckoning…

Frustrated? Ashamed? Incredulous? Disturbing? The words fail, don’t they? How did it come to this – that we have a man whose moral and emotional temperament are absolutely unsuitable to be the leader of the most powerful country in the world? When anything is this shocking to a person’s reality, there has been a lot of denial for a very long time. Trump did not come out of nowhere. Our leaders in Congress did not come out of nowhere. And we are the ones who have elected these people to lead us. I don’t know about you, but these people aren’t America to me.

Let’s put a map of America in front of the mirror and what do we see? Trump seems to have no problem being himself, and his self-immolation is close to bringing him down. But look at Congress. What do you see? A Trump/Ryan Healthcare bill that tells you everything you need to know about governing at this time. How do you want to see it? Do you want to see it as a Congress pressed by a petulant president with a temper tantrum demanding his wishes? Or as a malicious, cruel dismissal of a person’s worth, expecting a cancer patient to pay $140,000 per year out of pocket for healthcare in order to survive? There it is. Do you see healthcare as a human right? Do you see government serving the people or dismissive of people’s power? STEPHANIE NAKAJIMA, Communications Director, Healthcare-NOW!, will talk with us about this.

Phew!… I don’t know about you, but after that I need a break.

What better escape than Sara Paretsky with a new V. I. Warshawski mystery, Fallout? And V. I. does not fail. She and her faithful dog, Peppy, figure out what is happening – and this is not easy. It is a convoluted plot. They risk their lives to bring the bad guys to justice – in Kansas this time, not in Chicago. Paretsky is a wonderful writer, and I think a heroine such as V. I. and her trusty dogs pursue the true reality of the American character. Artists always deal with truth and if necessary, create the reality to manifest it. Writer SARA PARETSKY, credited with transforming the mystery through the creation of her female private eye, V I Warshawski, Paretsky’s books are international best sellers, appearing in almost thirty languages. Back to From a Woman’s Point of View, Sara will update us on V. I.’s latest adventure. Tune into From a Woman’s POV Thursday at 10 am.-

See you on the radio!

Mary and Arlene

Please call your senators and representatives frequently. Phone number for Senator Nelson is 813-225-7040 or 205-224-3121, for Senator Rubio 202-224-3041, 407-254-2573, or 813-287-5035. I find the mailbox at the last number is usually full and no one seems to answer that phone.