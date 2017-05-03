Women’s Show 5/4 – 100 Days of Deconstruction with Steven Harper, Fracking in Florida with Michelle Allen

The first 100 days have come and passed. What was your score?

We can at least be thankful there is no new war – at least not yet. I read and heard a lot of comparisons to other presidential records. Tell me, do you think we need a different score chart for Trump? Do you remember President Bush when he said, “ Brownie, you’re doing a heck of a job”? Only later did we realize that in the consistency of values of Bush’s government, Brownie was doing “a heck of a job.”

Drain the swamp… What does that mean? What is the overriding philosophy of Trump’s presidency? We’ve never seen such a cabinet – where all of them are dedicated to destroying the agency they head. Neil Gorsuch, his first Supreme Court appointment, has made a career of judicial decisions that undermine the administrative authority of government. Did you see the budget proposal by President Trump and Mick Mulvaney, his Budget Director? Luckily the exigencies of government shutdown postponed or prevented some of the measures from going through.

What is happening here? STEVEN J. HARPER blogs at The Belly of the Beast, is an adjunct professor at Northwestern University, and contributes regularly to The American Lawyer. He is the author of several books, including The Lawyer Bubble — A Profession in Crisis and Crossing Hoffa — A Teamster’s Story (a Chicago Tribune “Best Book of the Year”). Follow him on Twitter. He thinks that Trump’s efforts to deconstruct America’s governmental system is not only a challenge to the “status quo,” but is a challenge to the very fabric of America. We will talk with him about these issues.

What is the status of FRACKING in Florida?

Few states have the very delicate balance to water – both potable and otherwise – that Florida does. Our limestone lattice is very fragile and it cannot sustain the technological assault of the fracturing process. MICHELLE ALLEN, Florida Organizer at Food and Water Watch, will discuss the efforts to ban fracking in Florida.

Tune into From a Woman’s POV Thursdays at 10 am.

****************************************************************************************

Thanks to Jan Setzekorn for co-hosting with Mary while Arlene has been recovering from back surgery. Arlene expects to be back this Thursday.