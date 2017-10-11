Women’s Show-“Quiet before the Storm”-10/12

Share this:

The chaos we live in……

The president winks at us and tells us “it is the calm before the storm.” Hurricanes, floods, people dying in Puerto Rico… People dying in the west with the explosive fire storms…People dying in the massacre in Las Vegas. Calm before the storm? We’re in the vortex of a super storm and hoping it won’t spin us into a black hole.

With all this chaos around us, it is comforting to realize the familiarity of powerful, mainly old, white men taking away the rights and controlling the bodies of women. No matter that everything is exploding around us, we can depend on that constant. The Monday after the massacre in Vegas, Congress voted on a 20 week limit on abortion – HR 36. It passed in the House. No funding for CHIPS, and the president by executive fiat wants to eliminate contraceptive coverage by insurance companies. This is a quote, “Free birth control creates risky behavior.” Risky behavior? This from a man who is provoking Kim Jong-un to strike. You wrap your head around it if you can. JESSICA MASON PIEKLO, Vice President, Law and the Courts at Rewire, will fill in the details.

After the tragic massacre in Las Vegas, do you think Congress will pass any gun control measures? If Sandy Hook is any guide, the chances are slim. DR. HAHRIE HAN, professor of political science at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and the author of How Organizations Develop Activists: Civic Associations and Leadership in the 21st Century, has been studying citizen activism and the steps between protests and meaningful change. Her op-ed piece in the New York Times, “Want Gun Control? Learn from the NRA,” caught my attention. Do you know there are more gun shops and gun clubs in the United States than there are McDonald’s? We’re born with American rights, but do we need to learn how to be citizens? Tune into From a Woman’s POV Thursday at 10 am.

Again, thanks for your support!

Mary and Arlene