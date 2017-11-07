Women’s Show-TBT Festival of Reading – Gretchen Carlson, Doris Weatherford and more…..

Share this:

We have another legislator accused of sexual harassment – Florida, Texas, Rhode Island… take your pick…

Another mass shooting in which the perpetrator had been court marshalled out of the service for Domestic Abuse (really rare), including breaking the skull of an infant. Just a note: there is a very high incidence of mass murderers committing Domestic Abuse against their wives or domestic partners. Trying to keep it straight…this is today, this week, not last week. The headlines are very familiar – and I guarantee it will be next week’s headlines unless we change the culture.

Luckily The Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading on Saturday, November 11th gives us an opportunity to hear some writers and thinkers who might give us an idea of what we can do to change the culture. We will give a snapshot overview of some of the authors. Gretchen Carlson, author of Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back, news anchor, has become a very strong advocate for a movement to change the culture that is allowing the sexual harassment and assault, rape and abuse that are imbued in our culture – in the military, in the schools, the workplace, the playing field. The EEOC put out a report last year that the conditions for women in the work force are getting worse, not better. We will talk with Gretchen on Thursday’s show. She speaks Saturday at noon in the Student Center Ballroom.

In conjunction with that, there is a very important local event sponsored by the St. Pete Women’s Collective. Me too: An evening of support and solidarity for survivors who need a safe space to talk will take place Thursday, November 9th from 6:30-9:00 PM at Black Crow Coffee Company, 722 2nd St. North, St. Pete. Ashley D. Sweet, MA, Licensed Mental Health Counselor (MH15424), Life Adventures Counseling and Consulting will facilitate this event and speak with us on From a Woman’s Point of View.

History….Forgotten Women….

Sometimes I wonder how we have arrived at this point – whether in politics, economy, the budget, endless wars. Here is where history, particularly history that is inclusive of women can give us tremendous guidance and inspiration. We will talk with Doris Weatherford, political activist and author of several reference guides on American women’s history, most recently author of They Dared to Dream: Florida Women Who Shaped History. We are fortunate to have this award winning and long standing feminist in Tampa Bay.

We will also talk with Tracy Crow, author with Jerri Bell of It’s My Country Too: Women’s Military Stories from the American Revolution to Afghanistan. Tracy is a former Marine Corps officer. Tracy and Jerri Bell will speak at 3:15 PM in The Poynter Institute Great Hall. It is commonly said that those who do not know their history are condemned to repeat the past. I am not certain of that, but I do know that history can help you shape a better future.

Tune into From a Woman’s POV Thursday at 10 am.

Again, thanks for your support!

Mary and Arlene