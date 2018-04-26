A young person suing Florida Governor Rick Scott on climate change inaction: on WMNF’s MidPoint Monday

Share this:

On MidPoint Monday we hear from one of the young people suing Florida Governor Rick Scott and others in the state government over their inaction on climate change. Monday April 30, 2018 beginning at 12:06 p.m. ET.

We’ll hear from 18-year-old college freshman and climate activist Delaney Reynolds and from Tampa-area attorney Guy Burns, a Managing Partner at Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP. And we’ll take your calls!

You can listen on 88.5 FM Tampa or on the WMNF app or online: http://wmnf.org or on WMNF News’ Facebook live.