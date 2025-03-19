Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

10 Roads Express workers with Teamsters 79 enter 3rd week of strike

Posted on March 19, 2025 • by Josh Holton
Share
Teamsters 79 outside 10 Roads Express on week 3 of the strike. By: Josh Holton (03/19/2025)

Drivers working for the largest mail subcontractor for the US Postal Service are in their third week of a 24-hour a day 7 day a week strike. Drivers in Tampa for 10 Roads Express are joining other union members as part of a strike across 8 states.

Cars were honking in support of the half a dozen members of the Teamsters Local 79 union picketed Wednesday morning to demand a better deal for workers. They were holding signs that say, “No Contract, No Mail,” and “Fair Contract Now,” Mike Gormley wore a shirt that said DRIVE, Democrat, Republican, Independent, Voter, Education, which he said means…

“It’s everyone standing together in solidarity and coming together and agreeing upon the same things.”

He said that means fighting for a new contract, and against unfair labor practices.

“We’re trying to go,  if we can to a 5 day 40 hour work week. If we still have to work 6 days at 40 hours that’s fine, but we’re trying to keep things in the Contract like bereavement pay that’s trying to be, you know, taken away…or a just a little more incentives to keep those guys wanting to work here.”

Gormley said the drivers like the work and the change of scenery every day, but still want to protect Christmas bonuses which they fought to keep in their contacts for decades.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Anxiety, Keeps On Tryin’ Me…

Psychologists offer some advice and coping strategies for how to...

FPREN Fire Safety
Spring Break in Florida: Strong winds make beaches, seas dangerous & fire weather danger

We expect the next cold front to push through Florida...

The Scoop: Wed. March 19, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Round up of WMNF news headlines including private data request...

Studebaker car with a Wisconsin front license plate
The Florida Legislature is considering requiring front license plates

Bill sponsor Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said the proposal for front...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latino54
Player position: