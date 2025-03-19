10 Roads Express workers with Teamsters 79 enter 3rd week of strike

Teamsters 79 outside 10 Roads Express on week 3 of the strike. By: Josh Holton (03/19/2025)

Drivers working for the largest mail subcontractor for the US Postal Service are in their third week of a 24-hour a day 7 day a week strike. Drivers in Tampa for 10 Roads Express are joining other union members as part of a strike across 8 states.

Cars were honking in support of the half a dozen members of the Teamsters Local 79 union picketed Wednesday morning to demand a better deal for workers. They were holding signs that say, “No Contract, No Mail,” and “Fair Contract Now,” Mike Gormley wore a shirt that said DRIVE, Democrat, Republican, Independent, Voter, Education, which he said means…

“It’s everyone standing together in solidarity and coming together and agreeing upon the same things.”

He said that means fighting for a new contract, and against unfair labor practices.

“We’re trying to go, if we can to a 5 day 40 hour work week. If we still have to work 6 days at 40 hours that’s fine, but we’re trying to keep things in the Contract like bereavement pay that’s trying to be, you know, taken away…or a just a little more incentives to keep those guys wanting to work here.”

Gormley said the drivers like the work and the change of scenery every day, but still want to protect Christmas bonuses which they fought to keep in their contacts for decades.