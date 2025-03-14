100 bicyclists ride to work in Downtown Tampa

Bicyclists in Downtown Tampa By: Josh Holton (03/13/2025)

100 bike riders commuted to work throughout Tampa today, in celebration of Florida Bike Month.

The Bike to work ride and rally in Downtown Tampa highlighted new bike routes which the

City of Tampa announced in January. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she is working with city council to encourage cycling.

“and ensuring that there are safe pathways to do that as many of you know, we have added

130 miles of bike lanes in the city of Tampa and trying to connect not only all of our

neighborhoods but also to Connect to Pinellas County and to provide those options not just for

exercise or leisure activity but also as a form of transportation to and from work or those other

places that you need to be.”

And individuals aren’t gonna get out there on the streets if they don’t see that as a safe way to

transit back and forth and so we do all that we can to ensure that the pathways are there.”

Rita Besser, who works for Ben and Jerry’s, is excited to hear about the Pinellas connections to come.

“I am dying to ride my bike from Clearwater. I live Downtown Clearwater by Clearwater Beach to

Tampa. I’ve already ridden to Safety Harbor and Saint Pete and so my next challenge is to

actually bike from where I live down to Tampa and so I’m excited for this.”

According to bike advocates, riding a bike to work instead of driving can reduce stress, help

maintain a healthy weight, save money, and help the environment by reducing carbon

emissions.