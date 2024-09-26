Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

11 a.m. update: Hurricane Helene stronger, eyewall rebuilding

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Share
Hurricane Helene
Street flooding in St. Pete Beach, Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene on the morning of 26 September 2024. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans
Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen as it moves toward the Florida Big Bend. In the 11:00 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center indicates Helene has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. It has picked up some speed and is now almost towards the north-northeast at 14 mph. Speed will continue to increase gradually as the Force of this hurricane is also expected to increase.

The latest measurements and images taken by the hurricane hunters and satellites indicate that Helene‘s eyewall has expanded and closed off. This is usually a sign of intensification. Helene is already a massive storm with a diameter of over 400 miles.

Tropical storm-force winds are experienced across southeast Florida. This means sustained winds between 39 and 57 mph. The West Coast to Florida continues to feel the upper range of tropical-storm-force winds and hurricane-force gusts. The winds will pick up promptly across northern Florida within the next few hours and will continue to become even stronger as the afternoon and evening progresses. Remember, Helene is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening in the Florida Big Bend area. Widespread power outages are very likely across the Florida peninsula and North Florida. Helene’s wind field will continue to expand as the system moves northward.

Up to 20 feet of storm surge is still possible across the Big Bend and parts of the Apalachicola area. Up to 8 feet of storm surge is also possible across the west portion of Central Florida.

Rainfall will be extensive, especially across the panhandle of north Florida. Flash flooding is possible, especially as Helene inches closer. Heavy rains will continue to move up the state. Some of these heavy rains have had thunderstorms embedded in them, and the National Weather Service has issued several tornado warnings across South Florida and Central Florida on Thursday morning. The tornado watch will continue in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Please remain indoors and continue to monitor the weather closely.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

3 p.m. update – Major Hurricane Helene: water rising along Florida’s West Coast

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene...

Hurricane Helene
Some live-aboard boaters in Gulfport dock at the marina for Hurricane Helene

In Hurricane Helene, some boaters have decided to take a...

Hurricane Helene
Images of Hurricane Helene impacting the Tampa Bay Area

Hurricane Helene
Alerta sobre el Huracán Helene: Aumento de intensidad

El huracán continúa fortaleciéndose a medida que avanza hacia el...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf Fall is already here, and who knows what it has in store for us. But, what about that extra vehicle? Don’t just leaf it; Donate it to WMNF and change with the season. Call 888-WMNF-885. Our Vehicle Donor Support Team is available seven days a week. Or donate online at https://link.wmnf.org/VehicleDonation. #SUPPORT #CARDONATION #WMNF
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: