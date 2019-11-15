“Trust and Betrayal” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On November 8, 2019, during a news conference Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields announced that Alexis Crawford (a Clark Atlanta University student) was found dead at a park in Dekalb County. The cause of death was asphyxiation. Crawford’s roommate (Jordyn Jones) and Jones’ boyfriend (Barron Brantly) were arrested and charged with her murder.

According to Reverend Markel Hutchens, a family spokesperson,”It was not a stranger, but they were people who she trusted that ultimately took her life”. Betrayal is a painful human experiences that comes in many forms (i.e. abandonment, vicious gossip, and sadly even the committal of crimes). When we betray someone it could forever impact the level of trust in that relationship.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the dangers of betrayal and the violation of trust as it relates to various areas of our lives.