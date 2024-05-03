Donate Now!
17 Bands in 17 Days – Day 2: Diving into the soulful sounds of Kristopher James

Posted on by Stella Reitich
Only 1 day until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

Sitting in his room as a child, Kristopher devoted numerous hours creating mixtapes of his favorite songs on the radio, which shaped his emerging musical tastes. Kristopher could sing along to all of the songs, from Garth Brooks’ classics to Boys II Men’s “cooleyhighharmony.” Kristopher’s innate ability to make music, together with years of writing short stories and poetry, propelled him toward becoming a musician. 

Kristopher didn’t start his musical career until he was seated in front of a drum kit, driven by adolescent angst. From then on, he also learned how to play the guitar and piano. The particular influences and sincere sentimental exposition that define Kristopher as an artist are now made prominent on large stages, such as the Capitol Theater, and more intimate venues, like the renowned Eddie’s Attic in Georgia. 

Not long after becoming a father, Kristopher struggled with the complexities of fatherhood. Turning to writing as a kind of healing, he wrote his first song, a piece that would unleash a torrent of unreleased musical ideas. The initial set of four songs to be created in the next few weeks became “My Heart Wasn’t Ready,” which went on to become a breakthrough hit. His debut EP, “Movement,” also included the massively acclaimed “Runaways.” 

“His vocals are perfectly reined in to suit his range, and his easy gift for melody is unrivaled in the Bay Area singer-songwriter space,” said Creating Loafing Tampa in 2017, praising Kristopher for his prolific career as a musician. Kristopher was encouraged to retire to the studio for his subsequent EP, “Find Me,” which included the title track and other well-received tracks like the melancholic “Firse & Furse” and the highly regarded “Humming Hallelujah.” Kristopher maintains his heartfelt conversation with a passionate depth that is all his own. 

Scary Pockets members were featured on Kristpher’s debut album, “Kindness Never Quits,” which drew the interest of Relix & Glide Magazine and Spotify Playlist Curators. The consensus was that- “vocals are so powerful, and as the song progresses, he showcases why he is one of the best singers out there.” Reignland Magazine said, “All that soul in one artist is just unbelievable.” 

Catch Kristopher James’ passionate and enthralling performances at the Tropical Heatwave for a musical experience that will never be forgotten. He will be performing at the Cantina at 6:15 pm. 

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

 The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA: 

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!

