Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive – Oct 2021

First of all, I want to thank all of the volunteers and staff who answered phones, kept the tally, pitched on your shows and others, supervised the phone room, ran cards to the studio, picked up food donations, and addressed gift envelopes. You all keep us on the air and going strong, hopefully for many years into the future.

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive ~ October 5th & 6th/15th & 16th/ 24th, 25th & 26th, 2021

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us breakfast, lunch and dinner donations!!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio ~

A little recognition goes a long way… And many of them tell me people do come in and mention the partnership!! Thanks so much.

(*** = New, ** = Returning)

Alida Duchene, of Bluegrass Saturday, baked angel food cakes twice & made quiche for breakfast Tuesday

*** Brown’s Catering – Chefs Don Lee & Bobby Brown delivered chicken & vegan dinners with drinks Thursday

Café Hey located at 1540 N Franklin St in downtown Tampa prepared dinner Wednesday

** Cass Street Deli located at 1331 W Cass Street in Tampa prepared vegan & turkey wraps at lunch Saturday

Cosmic Donuts – 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor donated apple fritters Saturday

** Dough & Datz located at 2602 and 2616 S MacDill Ave prepared breakfast burritos and “Dough”nuts Monday

*** New Volunteer Dave R brought donuts for everyone here taking pledges on Sunday

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café located at 5119 N Nebraska Ave in Tampa prepared veggie burgers and sides for lunch Friday

*** Farmacy Vegan Kitchen & Bakery located at 803 Tampa Street delivered vegan dinner Sunday

*** Gangchu Chicken & Beer located at 6618 N Nebraska Ave in Tampa sent an array of prepared meals for Monday dinner

Volunteer Jeannie Holton-Carufel, host of Acoustic Peace Club, prepared fruit cups & Peace brownies for Sunday breakfast

Jerk Hut located at 1241 E Fowler Ave in North Tampa (and other locations) sent jerk chicken & veggie lunches Sunday

Volunteer Jim Shirk baked individual filo breakfast cups for Thursday breakfast and answered phones on two mornings!

Mickey’s Subs located at 4411 N Armenia Ave in Tampa made sub sandwiches for dinner Friday, all to order!

New World Brewery located at 810 E Skagway Ave in North Tampa sent breakfast sandwiches Wednesday

Volunteer Vinny Scully prepared breakfast for the volunteers Saturday AM & got Elaine’s Cosmic apple fritters!

Red Mesa located at 4912 N 4th Street in St Petersburg donated Tuesday dinner

René’s Mexican Kitchen located at 4414 N Nebraska Ave sent individually packed lunches Thursday

*** Satkur Indian Cuisine, formerly Udipi Café, located at 14422 N Dale Mabry Hwy in North Tampa sent chana dal & rice for Saturday dinner

Smoothie King located at 5207 E Fowler Ave in Tampa donated 3 times!! Thursday, Friday & Monday and Austin answered phones, too J

** Sulphur Springs Sandwich Shop located at 9000 N Florida Ave in Tampa prepared Cubans and vegan wraps for dinner Monday

Sunday’ Delicatessen located at 1930 E 7th Ave, in Tampa’s Ybor City prepared a selection of sandwiches and sides for lunch Wednesday

** Tara’s Roti Shop located at 10006 N 30th St in North Tampa prepared curry chicken, peas & rice and doubles for lunch Tuesday

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ January dates to be determined soon – Stay tuned!

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’!