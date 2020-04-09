2 more COVID-19 deaths in Hillsborough bring total to 9

Share this:

The Hillsborough County Health Department reported Thursday that two more Hillsborough County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. This brings the number of Hillsborough deaths to nine. They ranged in age from 55 to 92 years old.

The City of Clearwater said Thursday afternoon that its first Clearwater Police Officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer has been out sick for more than a week and is recovering at home. The department learned of the positive test Thursday morning and is taking precautions with people who may have come in contact with the officer.

According to the Florida Department of Health website, as of Thursday morning there were 16,364 positive coronavirus cases in the state. That’s up by nearly 900 over yesterday. 354 people have died in Florida. More than 2,100 people are hospitalized.

The three zip codes in the area with the most positive coronavirus tests are in Manatee (36), Pinellas (35) and Polk (33) Counties:

Zip code 34208 includes parts of Bradenton, Ellenton and south Bradenton,

33756 includes parts of Belleair, Belleair Beach, Clearwater and Largo, and

33881 includes parts of Winter Haven, Auburndale and Dundee.

Here’s the county-by-county breakdown of the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area:

In Hillsborough, there are 644 (with 9 deaths), in Pinellas 413 (with 10 deaths). There are 175 in Manatee (with 10 deaths), 190 in Sarasota (with 8 deaths), 79 in Charlotte (with 1 death), 128 in Pasco (with 2 deaths), 58 in Hernando (with one death), 57 in Citrus (with 5 deaths) and 212 in Polk (with 6 deaths).

On WMNF’s Radioactivity, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was asked if travel restrictions would be lifted soon. She said if anything, the safer-at-home orders should be more restrictive.

The CDC updated its coronavirus numbers Thursday afternoon. There have been about 14,700 deaths in the U.S. and 427,000 positive COVID-19 cases.

