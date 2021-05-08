WMNF 2021 Spring Fund Drive

Share this:

The Spring 2021 Fund Drive is here!

Two two-day drives will kick off on Monday & Tuesday May 10th & 11th, and continue on Wednesday & Thursday May 19th & 20th. We are continuing to keep our fund raising short and sweet so you can keep listening to the best Music and News in Tampa Bay. DONATE NOW!

Support Local Artists, Support WMNF

We have a rich history of making creative T-Shirts celebrating our station, well now we are using our shirts to not only raise funds for the station, but to lift up local artists. Each WMNF Fund Drive will now feature a new design from a local artist, and we are starting with the great Todd Bates!

Todd runs Todd Bates Creative out of St. Petersburg designing for books, magazines, newspapers, and so much more. You can see some of his other work featured here on his instagram.

JoEllen caught up with Todd on Art In Your Ear this past Friday to talk about the T-Shirt design process and the new initiative here at WMNF. Catch their conversation here (Conversation starts at 10 minutes in):

Here is a teaser of the shirts which are currently in production, be sure to order one now while they last. Just click donate here, and select your size and style when filling out the donation form.

Monday & Tuesday Programs Need Your Help

Tune in on Monday and Tuesday to support your favorite programs, but don’t wait to donate. Give now by clicking here or the tip jar above and direct your donation to the programs you know you can’t live without.

Monday Programs:

The Morning Show

Sustainable Living | Health and Nutrition

MidPoint with WMNF News

Latino 54

It’s the Music!

Traffic Jam

Mo’ Blues Monday

Da Soul Kitchen

LatinX

Tuesday Programs

Chillectricity

Grave’s Pizza Party

The Waking Hours

Morning Show

MidPoint with WMNF News

African Safari

It’s the Music!

The Traffic Jam

Freak Show

Dream Clinic

In the Groove