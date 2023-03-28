2022 was record year for anti-Semitic incidents, report shows

Share this:

CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Johnathan Greenblatt, says that 2022 was a historic year for anti-semitism.

“These incidents are an ugly manifestation of this growing belief and this normalization of anti-Semitic ideas, anti-Jewish growth, and ugly conspiracy theories.”

A total of 3,697 incidents were reported in the United States, with Florida having the fourth-highest number of incidents in the nation.

Some events were directly linked to anti-Semitic events in pop culture, with 59 of the incidents directly linked to hip-hop artist Kanye West, who went viral for his multiple anti-Semitic comments.

However, Emily Snider, anti-semetic incident specialist, doesn’t want Jewish people to fear.

“I guess first and foremost is that my hope is that Jewish people in our country don’t see these numbers and have the immediate urge to run and hide in fear. That is not the purpose of this, the purpose of this, I hope, is to be a call to action.”

The Anti-Defamation League encouraged people to share information about these statistics and advocate for diversity training in businesses and schools.