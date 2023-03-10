WMNF 2023 T-shirt design contest! Enter for a chance to win $500

Share this:

Attention all creatives and designers! We love our art community!

We invite you to enter your WMNF-themed T-shirt designs in our inaugural T-shirt contest. There is no entry fee and you can enter as often as you like.

Are you ready to show off your skills and make a statement? Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your talent and have a chance to win $500. Submit your original designs to [email protected] by April 15.

Four winning designs will be chosen April 30, 2023 and used for one of our upcoming fund drives.

Let your creativity run wild and show us what you’ve got!