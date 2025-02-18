Tampa Activists United join national day of action in President’s Day protest

Protest gathered by Tampa Activists United. By: Josh Holton (2/18/2025)

About 300 demonstrators representing a coalition of a dozen local activist groups held a protest yesterday in front of Tampa City Hall. According to a press release, their goal was, quote “to denounce Trump’s directives and draw attention towards mass deportations, LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, and other underrepresented groups affected by Trump’s presidency.”

Leading chants like, “hey hey, ho ho, Elon Musk has got to go,” 20 year old Nicole Morgan wore an orange safety vest and carried a megaphone while she rallied the crowd of supporters. It’s the third protest here she helped organize, yet the crowd came with more than just one message to share.

“And all these people here today are protesting something different. They’re protesting for immigrants rights if it affects them personally, pro-choice,, pro LGBTQ rights, and all of them here today just seeing them standing in solidarity to oppose the current,, socio climate of America is. Honestly, very beautiful and touching and I’m just I’m very impressed and excited for today.”

Yet she says there is one thing everyone at the protest could agree with,

“I would say it would be denouncing Donald Trump, Elon Musk, his billionaire circle and his billionaire agenda, Project 2025, Vought, and all those main heads of government right now that are trying to divide the American people. I feel like everyone here is united against that today.”

Sarah Parker is with Voices of Florida, and said it brought tears to her eyes to see younger people like Nicole starting to build a bench of new organizers, although she said that everyone can be a leader.

“We work together in a big coalition of a lot of different amazing groups to kind of get out on the streets and show people like we have a voice and it’s time for us to use it again.”

Other groups involved yesterday included Tampa Activists United, Occupy Florida, Indivisible Pro Choice Pinellas, Indivisible Action Tampa Bay, and more.