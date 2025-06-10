Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Membership Drive – March 28th – June 3rd, 2025
We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who lovingly prepared breakfast, lunch, dinner, sweets and gave drinks and snacks!
If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio
~ A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New, ** = Returning)
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Volunteer Committee Secretary, Gabrielle Ayala baked cookies Wed, brownies Friday and she made picadillo, black beans & rice Saturday dinner!
Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria, 514 N Franklin St, Tampa sent penne marinara for Mon lunch
Blazing Bean Roasters 22151 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater – They provided coffee all week!
** EcoFarm & Sustainable Living’s Jon Butts (& Marcus Smith) delivered melons, tomatoes & salad Mon
Volunteer Tammy Cappleman made chia pudding with fruit, savory bread pudding, potato cheese bites & delivered Volunteer Stephanie Price’s vegan bean salad & homemade cookies for Sat lunch
Cheesecake Richard baked apple walnut cakes, & cheesecakes for the week!
Volunteer & Monday Morning Show Host, Louise Coogan, baked quiches & a frittata Monday morning
Cosmic Donuts Bakery & Cafe, 34266 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor, sent apple fritters on Saturday
*** Dave n Eve’s Catering Dah’vea & Dave made subs: turkey bacon & chickpea salad for lunch Sat
Decosmo Italian Market, 6832 49th St, Pinellas Park prepared trays of sweets for Thursday
WMNF Volunteer Eluv, host of Ultrasounds, made vegan split pea soup on Friday for lunch
Volunteer Chef Gina Cox made baked pasta, an amazing salad & banana pudding for Thurs dinner
Volunteer Jane Gibbons made chicken verde enchiladas & brownies Tues night, and Gary delivered
Volunteer Doug Guido baked an egg turkey casserole for Sunday breakfast & answered phones
Volunteer Anne Haywood made white chicken chili with fixins on the side for Tuesday lunch
Hole in One Donuts, 14406 Florida Ave in Tampa donated sandwiches & donuts for Tuesday lunch
Acoustic Peace Club’s Jeannie Holton-Carufel brought cookies to share on Tuesday night
Jamison B DoughJoe, Merry Galvin picked up baked goods to deliver Wednesday with other treats
Jerk Hut, 1241 E Fowler Ave made jerk chicken, rice & peas, cabbage & plantains for Sunday dinner
Volunteers Lori & Joe Kahl brought savory and sweet snacks & bought pizza to share on Saturday
Thursday Morning Show host, Katarina Lauver, made pasta for Fri dinner & baked French toast Tues
Volunteer & host of Postmodern Hootenanny, Ed Lehmann, roasted chicken on Saturday for dinner
Volunteer Julie Lyon shared a whole box of food, cereal, peanut butter, breakfast bars, so much!
WMNF Board Member Steve “Tampa Mac” MacIsaac baked chocolate & blueberry muffins Sunday
Mother Kombucha and Joshua Rumschlag sent multiple flavors of Kombucha Living Tea
Mr. Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, sent sandwiches, spätzle, & vegan brats for Wed dinner
New World Tampa, 810 E Skagway Ave in North Tampa sent pizzas & hummus for dinner Friday
New York, New York Pizza, 1512 East 7th Ave in Ybor City, sent pizza for dinner Monday
*** Outside BBQ, 1613 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd. sent Sun dinner: chicken, baked beans, rice & potato salad
Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant, 1118 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa sent chicken & falafel wraps, basmati rice, salad and hummus with pita for lunch on Sunday
Volunteer Deb Pierce made vegan 3-Bean Chili with corn chips for second dinner on Sunday
Volunteer Chuck Porter made beef chili & pistachio pudding for Tuesday lunch
** Pure Kitchen, 3214 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa sent macaroni & cashew cheese for Wednesday lunch
WMNF Volunteer & Chef Vinny Scully prepared his amazing breakfast for everyone on Sunday
Volunteer and Member-Supporter, Jim Shirk, baked breakfast eggs cups Thurs, Friday & Wednesday
Volunteer Lynn Smith brought two trays of sweet & savory snacks to share Thurs that lasted days
Smoothie King, 5207 E Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace and 17501 Preserve Walk Lane in New Tampa – Austin delivered a multiple flavors of smoothies this week, and came back to tally!!
Volunteer & host of it’s the Music Monday, Blannie Whelan baked chocolate chip cookies Thursday
Thank you all.
Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ September 3rd – 10th, 2025!!
Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie
