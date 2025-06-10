Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Membership Drive – March 28th – June 3rd, 2025

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who lovingly prepared breakfast, lunch, dinner, sweets and gave drinks and snacks!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio

~ A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New, ** = Returning)

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Volunteer Committee Secretary, Gabrielle Ayala baked cookies Wed, brownies Friday and she made picadillo, black beans & rice Saturday dinner!

Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria, 514 N Franklin St, Tampa sent penne marinara for Mon lunch

Blazing Bean Roasters 22151 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater – They provided coffee all week!

** EcoFarm & Sustainable Living’s Jon Butts (& Marcus Smith) delivered melons, tomatoes & salad Mon

Volunteer Tammy Cappleman made chia pudding with fruit, savory bread pudding, potato cheese bites & delivered Volunteer Stephanie Price’s vegan bean salad & homemade cookies for Sat lunch

Cheesecake Richard baked apple walnut cakes, & cheesecakes for the week!

Volunteer & Monday Morning Show Host, Louise Coogan, baked quiches & a frittata Monday morning

Cosmic Donuts Bakery & Cafe, 34266 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor, sent apple fritters on Saturday

*** Dave n Eve’s Catering Dah’vea & Dave made subs: turkey bacon & chickpea salad for lunch Sat

Decosmo Italian Market, 6832 49th St, Pinellas Park prepared trays of sweets for Thursday

WMNF Volunteer Eluv, host of Ultrasounds, made vegan split pea soup on Friday for lunch

Volunteer Chef Gina Cox made baked pasta, an amazing salad & banana pudding for Thurs dinner

Volunteer Jane Gibbons made chicken verde enchiladas & brownies Tues night, and Gary delivered

Volunteer Doug Guido baked an egg turkey casserole for Sunday breakfast & answered phones

Volunteer Anne Haywood made white chicken chili with fixins on the side for Tuesday lunch

Hole in One Donuts, 14406 Florida Ave in Tampa donated sandwiches & donuts for Tuesday lunch

Acoustic Peace Club’s Jeannie Holton-Carufel brought cookies to share on Tuesday night

Jamison B DoughJoe, Merry Galvin picked up baked goods to deliver Wednesday with other treats

Jerk Hut, 1241 E Fowler Ave made jerk chicken, rice & peas, cabbage & plantains for Sunday dinner

Volunteers Lori & Joe Kahl brought savory and sweet snacks & bought pizza to share on Saturday

Thursday Morning Show host, Katarina Lauver, made pasta for Fri dinner & baked French toast Tues

Volunteer & host of Postmodern Hootenanny, Ed Lehmann, roasted chicken on Saturday for dinner

Volunteer Julie Lyon shared a whole box of food, cereal, peanut butter, breakfast bars, so much!

WMNF Board Member Steve “Tampa Mac” MacIsaac baked chocolate & blueberry muffins Sunday

Mother Kombucha and Joshua Rumschlag sent multiple flavors of Kombucha Living Tea

Mr. Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, sent sandwiches, spätzle, & vegan brats for Wed dinner

New World Tampa, 810 E Skagway Ave in North Tampa sent pizzas & hummus for dinner Friday

New York, New York Pizza, 1512 East 7th Ave in Ybor City, sent pizza for dinner Monday

*** Outside BBQ, 1613 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd. sent Sun dinner: chicken, baked beans, rice & potato salad

Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant, 1118 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa sent chicken & falafel wraps, basmati rice, salad and hummus with pita for lunch on Sunday

Volunteer Deb Pierce made vegan 3-Bean Chili with corn chips for second dinner on Sunday

Volunteer Chuck Porter made beef chili & pistachio pudding for Tuesday lunch

** Pure Kitchen, 3214 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa sent macaroni & cashew cheese for Wednesday lunch

WMNF Volunteer & Chef Vinny Scully prepared his amazing breakfast for everyone on Sunday

Volunteer and Member-Supporter, Jim Shirk, baked breakfast eggs cups Thurs, Friday & Wednesday

Volunteer Lynn Smith brought two trays of sweet & savory snacks to share Thurs that lasted days

Smoothie King, 5207 E Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace and 17501 Preserve Walk Lane in New Tampa – Austin delivered a multiple flavors of smoothies this week, and came back to tally!!

Volunteer & host of it’s the Music Monday, Blannie Whelan baked chocolate chip cookies Thursday

Thank you all.

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ September 3rd – 10th, 2025!!

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie