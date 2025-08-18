Donate Now!
A $3 million deal shields Florida farmland from development

Posted on August 18, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Cattle in a field near Wesley Chapel, Florida
Cattle in a field near Wesley Chapel, Florida by Wirestock via iStock for WMNF News.

Florida will spend $2.997 million to shield from development more than 540 acres of farmland in Flagler and Putnam counties, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Monday. The deal involves purchasing a conservation easement on land owned by Singleton Family Farms, which, in part, grows potatoes that are used by FritoLay to make chips. The deal is part of the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. Conservation easements allow agricultural operations to continue while preventing development.

Tags
,

