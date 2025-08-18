A $3 million deal shields Florida farmland from development

©2025 The News Service of Florida
Florida will spend $2.997 million to shield from development more than 540 acres of farmland in Flagler and Putnam counties, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Monday. The deal involves purchasing a conservation easement on land owned by Singleton Family Farms, which, in part, grows potatoes that are used by FritoLay to make chips. The deal is part of the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. Conservation easements allow agricultural operations to continue while preventing development.
Leave a Reply