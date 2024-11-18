Donate Now!
4.1 million Floridians expected to hit the roads for Thanksgiving

Posted on by Chris Young
cars on a highway left lane driving
Cars on a highway by PapaBear via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

This Thanksgiving season, AAA auto club expects a record number of Floridians to hit the roads. 

At the AAA car care center in Tampa, workers inspect and repair cars before holiday travel begins. 

Facility manager Dan Maroni said he’s seen double their average amount of customers, mostly for vehicle inspections. 

“We look at tires, brakes, fluid, oil changes, things like that,” Maroni told WMNF.

Triple A spokesperson Mark Jenkins said this travel season will be historic – with around 4.1 million Floridians traveling. 

“A lot of people out there on the roads, a lot of folks at the airports, so you should anticipate congested roads, and longer lines at the airports,” Jenkins said.

Spokesperson Mark Jenkins says about 101 thousand more Floridians will be driving to their destination compared to last year. 

And with more people on the roads, drivers should pack their patience as well. 

“There are going to be a lot of people out there on the roadways leading up to Thanksgiving. Then, of course, on the way back home. Please make sure you’re practicing your patience. Allow people extra space, be courteous to others, and allow yourself extra time to get to your destination,” Jenkins said.

Triple A is expecting almost 600 thousand calls from stranded motorists nationwide.

Jenkins says the busiest travel days will be Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, and the lightest will be Thanksgiving Day.

 

