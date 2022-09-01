671 manatees have died in Florida so far this year; here’s the breakdown by county

Share this:

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the state had a reported 671 manatee deaths from Jan. 1 through last week.

That comes after a record 1,101 deaths in 2021.

Manatee deaths in the Tampa Bay area

Pinellas County has the most manatee deaths in the Tampa Bay area with 25. Thirteen manatees have died in Hillsborough this year.

Here are the Florida counties with the most manatee deaths this year:

— Pinellas: 25

Here are the Florida counties with the most manatee deaths this year:

Brevard: 335

Lee: 59

Broward: 35

Volusia: 30

Pinellas: 25

Indian River: 19

St. Lucie: 18

Citrus: 15

Monroe: 14

Charlotte: 13

Hillsborough: 13

Martin: 13

Miami-Dade: 12

Palm Beach: 12

via News Service of Florida