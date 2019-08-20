88.5 Now – WMNF’s Newsletter December 2018

A big thank you to all who have already donated to our

Tampa, FL 33603 —————————————–—————————————— WMNF DJs Top 5 (And More) Releases Of The Year: Lounge Laura Taylor, WMNF Development Director and Surface Noise Host: Roxy Music – Deluxe Reissue

David Bowe – Glastonbury 2000

Monkees – Monkees Christmas Party

Daughters of Darkness (soundtrack) – François de Roubaix

8 ½ (expanded soundtrack) – Nino Rota Cam Dilley, Morning Show Friday: Ashley Monroe – Sparrow

Nathaniel Ratliff & The Nightsweats – Tearing at the Seams

Neko Case – Hell-On

David Byrne – American Utopia

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour Bobbie Dusenberry, Monday Traffic Jam: Lindsay Beaver – Tough As Love

The Sheepdogs – Changing Colours

Robert Finley – Goin’ Platinum

Bishop Briggs – Church of Scars

Jack Shears – Jake Shears Flee, It’s The Music! Monday, Top 6: Caroline Rose – Loner

Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear

Shannon Shaw – Shannon In Nashville

Angelique Kidjo – Remain In Light

Pohgo – Secret Club

Elvis Costello and the Imposters – Look Now Nancy Cee Creedon, It’s The Music! Tuesday (Who can pick just 5?): David Byrne – American Utopia

Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer

Cat Power – Wanderer

Kurt Vile – Bottle It In

Parquet Courts – Wide Awake!

Lucero – Among The Ghosts

Death Cab For Cutie – Thank You For Today

Boygenius EP

Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises

Or go to wmnf.org for more information ———————————————————————————- Production Profile: Lee “Flee” Courtney You may have heard Flee on-the-air, bringing you fresh tunes every Monday on It’s The Music! Perhaps you’ve heard of his penchant for dressing up in wild outfits and bringing life to local events. Maybe you’ve heard about his hard work as Music Director at WMNF, or even his dedication to helping raise puppies on their way to becoming guide dogs. However you heard about him, if you’ve crossed his path you know he’s an asset to our community. While Flee was in college at USF in 1979, his brother told him about a new community radio station called WMNF. “I had never heard of such a thing, it was a game changer. After I graduated I spent a number of years in Conneticut, and didn’t move back to Tampa Bay until 1996. But in Conneticut and when I traveled I always looked for stations to the left of the dial.” When Flee returned to Florida he was ready to get involved with the station that captured his imagination so many years ago. “I had been DJing for 10 years in Conneticut for the University of Hartford radio. One of the first things I did when I got back was knock on the door at WMNF and ask about a shift. I eventually met Randy and I gave him a demo tape. Nobody knew me but I’d volunteer for events and got to know people. Eventually a spot opened up.” Like many WMNF DJs Flee worked varying shows for years before finding his current home on It’s The Music! Monday. “I was doing my Saturday show Moods For Moderns when Randy came up with a new weekday show called Sonic Detour. I decided I was tired of hosting on Saturdays and did Sonic Detour for six years, until it became It’s The Music!” In the midst of hosting and switching up shows, Flee became WMNF Music Director in 2005. Between his work at the station and hosting his show, Flee is able to share his musical tastes with a large audience. “After years of being at smaller college radio stations it’s really fun to be at a station with such a broad reach, all the way to Lakeland and Venice, and I constantly meet people who listen to and love the station. It feels like doing this at WMNF has more of an impact than places I’ve been before.” Along with his deep and ecletic taste in music, Flee has a unique style and people remember him for his extravagant outfits and wigs. “I like to dress up at tribute shows, I’ve met a lot of people that way. But even just wearing a WMNF shirt in my neighborhood will start up a great conversation.” Not only does Flee dress up at tribute shows, he created the idea. He proposed the idea of the first WMNF tribute show to Elvis Costello for his 46th birthday. “Back then, it was like an unknown thing. Will it work, will it not? But we packed Skippers, and now tribute shows are happening all the time.” Flee’s generosity reaches beyond WMNF. He dedicates time to rescuing and raising puppies for Suncoast Puppy Raisers and Southeastern Guide Dogs. “I’m a part-time puppy sitter for puppies that will go on to be guide dogs. I’m the person who comes in on the weekend to help out the full time puppy raisers when they are busy and can’t take the puppies.” If it wasn’t for people like Flee and their generosity and dedication to WMNF and the community, things just wouldn’t be the same. His caring nature makes him the perfect fit for community radio. “You’re not gonna find anything like this anywhere else. The whole mission statement, and the empathy that WMNF has for it’s listeners and the rest of the world, I don’t think other stations do. This station really cares about who we’re broadcasting to.” ———————————————————————————— WMNF EVENTS: WMNF Trivia Night w/ Stuart Mellish – Every Thursday 6 – 8 pm- @ Red Star Rock Bar, 5210 N. Cracker and Camper Von Beethoven – January 4th, 8 pm – @ Skipper's Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa, FL 33613 Twist In The Dark – January 5th, 8 pm – @ Crowbar, 1812 N. 17th St. Tampa, 33605 Cece Teneal and Soul Kamotion, plus Ari Chi – January 11th & 12th, 7:30 pm – 10:45 pm – @ The Attic/Rock Brothers Brewing, 1510 E. 8th Ave. Ybor City, FL 33605 WMNF Presents the 2019 WMNF Alt Country Hoedown – January 26th, 6 pm – @ Skipper's Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa, FL 33613 Drive-by-Truckers and Lucinda Williams – February 1st, 7:30 pm- @ Jannus Live, 200 1st Ave. St. Petersburg, FL 33701 JD McPherson plus Lindsay Beaver – February 22nd, 8 pm – @ Skipper's Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa, FL 33613 The WMNF Record and CD Sale – April 27th, 9 am – 2 pm – @ WMNF Studios 1210 E. MLK Blvd. Tampa, FL 33603 