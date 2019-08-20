88.5 Now – WMNF’s Newsletter January 2019

Happy New Year From WMNF!

We are excited to spend 2019 with you!

Here’s to a year full of music, news and community!This year marks 40 years of WMNF

From 1979 until now , we’ve cherished every moment with you.

What’s your favorite memory of WMNF? If you have one you’d like to share, please email your story, and a picture if you’d like, to

Development Assistant Justin Garcia at: justin@wmnf.org

Depends On Your Support! Be sure to tune in February 6th – 13th and help keep this community treasure on the air for another 40 years! You can receive all kinds of cool thank you gifts for your donation: – https://www.wmnf.org/gift-category/swag/ Our goal is $250,000. It’s how we get 70% of our revenue to keep bringing you the programming you love.

Beat the crowd and make a donation to your favorite show now,visit: https://www.wmnf.org/programming/ ————————————————————————————- Production Profile: Janelle Irwin The WMNF news department thrives on the hard work of people like Janelle Irwin. She’s been a volunteer, a senior reporter and a show host at the station. Her efforts in the newsroom helped the station develop a renowned reputation in local news. Janelle got her start in journalism at WMNF and recently returned to the station to host MidPoint Friday from 12 pm – 1pm.In 2010, Janelle was involved in the PTA at her daughter’s school. She met the cousin of Kate Bradshaw, who was the senior reporter for WMNF at the time. “She introduced me to Kate, who’s now my best friend, I might add. And I told her I always wanted to be a journalist but life got in the way. So she put me in touch with Sean Kinane. A week later I started volunteering. That was in 2010.” Janelle was raising her three daughters at the time, while also attending college. Her passion for reporting was such that she found the time to volunteer even with these responsibilities. “I volunteered at least twice a week, sometimes as many as five days a week, trying to get as much experience as I could get. I helped cover what Sean’s needs were in the newsroom. Anything from enviromental issues to social justice. I volunteered for almost two years before I was hired onto staff.” When Kate Bradshaw left WMNF, a need for a senior reporter opened up. Janelle applied, hopeful that she’d get the position. “Sean really went to bat for me and saw my value as a reporter through the work I did as a volunteer. I’ll never forget the day he called me and offered me the job. It was definitely a life changing moment.” Janelle’s work at the station helped bolster the nightly newscasts with important local happenings. On top of her reporting, she began hosting “The Last Call”, a political call-in show which later became MidPoint. She was part of a robust news team. “One of my highlights was a story I did in June of 2014. There was a hyper conservative group called The Liberty Council. They taught church leaders how to get around tax laws that prohibit churches advocating for political issues. I went to a meeting and they consented to let me record it. I ended up publicly exposing this nationwide effort to undermine tax laws.” Due to a tragedy in the family, Janelle had to find a different occupation which allowed her to work from home. She moved on to work for Florida Politics and Tampa Bay Business Journal, and continued to host MidPoint as a volunteer until Daniel Ruth took over in 2016. In January of 2019, Janelle stepped back into the scene to host MidPoint Friday. “The first week was rough, I hadn’t been a show host in twenty months. I had to get my sea legs back and there were some awkward moments. The second week it was like I never left, I fell right back into it.” Her vision is one of making MidPoint an atypical news show with a personal touch. “I really want it to be different than all of the other shows we’ve got on the station. I want to cover serious topics in a serious way but with a lighthearted and fun spirit about it. I say,

‘Deliver the news with a smile’.” Janelle is glad to be back on the air at WMNF. The station and her listeners are certainly happy to have her voice again. It’s not lost on her that WMNF is a invaluable resource. “What the station offers to the community is rare in the media today. So much of our media is bought and paid for by incredibly rich people who dictate what’s covered and what isn’t. It’s a really valuable place for people to get an alternative source of news from an alternative perspective.” Find out more and stream MidPoint Friday here: https://www.wmnf.org/events/midpoint-with-wmnf-news-friday/ Production Profile: Dennis Stone

