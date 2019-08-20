88.5 Now – WMNF’s Newsletter November 2018

The weather is cooling off and people are full of cheer,

it must be the holiday season. This is a time where we celebrate family, community, friendship and appreciate one another. And we consider you a part of our family and community

So from WMNF to you: Happy Holidays!

We appreciate you ———————————————————————

#GivingTuesday, November 27th, is a break from the commercial barrage of the holidays, and a chance for you to give back to your community. As the Last. Local. Radio, WMNF is an important part of your community and we are asking for your donations on #GivingTuesday. #GivingTuesday gifts to WMNF are particularly important because they help us reach our goal of $50,000 by December 31st! You can give us a #GivingTuesday boost! You can wait until then, but why not give now and receive concert tickets, t-shirts and WMNF socks to thank you. That’s right, WMNF socks!? Thanks for clicking the link below!

https://www.wmnf.org/support/donation/ If you don’t wish to give online, you may also call 813-238-8001. No matter how you give, thanks for putting WMNF at the top of your list! You can make a possbile tax-deductible gift of any amount, whether it’s $1,000, $500, $250, $100 or whatever you can afford. Go to https://www.wmnf.org/support/donation/ to see what you can get as a gift. ————————————————————————- Production Profile: Dwaine Terry

Many of our listeners will know the name D.T. from The Urban Cafe, 9-11 am on Sundays. If you come to the station or volunteer you’ve probably seen him in the hallways or the studios, taking care of all kinds of issues as the Operations Manager of WMNF. He’s a silent hero of the station, constantly saving us from technological calamity while also using his time to represent the staff on the Board of Directors and produce a brilliant show. In his free time, D.T. plays in a billiards league and enjoys fishing, boating and cycling. D.T. heard about WMNF after moving to Tampa. In 2012 he was talking to his friend who was a DJ in the Tampa Bay area. “When we hung out he told me there was a community radio station in Tampa. But at first I wasn’t sure if I wanted to get involved in radio again because I was still decompressing from my 10 years in commercial radio.” D.T. has spent a lot of his time in radio across the country and learning to become a filmmaker. When he moved to Tampa, he was able to use these skills through volunteering with Tampa Bay Community Network before eventually being hired there. An acquaintance from his job invited him to a podcast studio located in Clearwater. “I met a young lady named Ebone who had her show on that podcast network and I became her producer and engineer. She knew of a guy named Chioke who hosted The Damn Jams. My first time stepping into the WMNF building was to shadow the show.” Before long, D.T. was introduced to Sheila Cowley, who had him cut some promos. His work was impressive and before long he was knee deep in the work at WMNF. When the opportunity to host a show presented itself, he jumped at the opportunity. “I decided that after a long time doing music shows, I wanted to do a talk show, and I wanted to be a producer of the show more than anything. I was told I put together one of the most elaborate show proposals ever submitted, from what Randy told me.” Thus, one of WMNF’s most valued talk shows, The Urban Cafe was born. The name came from an experience D.T. had while visiting a restaraunt in Buffalo, NY where people from all walks of life would come to eat and discuss issues. He wanted to recreate that environment. The show structure is non-traditional. Unlike a lot of talk radio, multiple voices chime in on current affairs. “I wanted to have a round table discussion, the conversation starting right off the top. So I found a crew, and we’d all spend time discussing the issues that I chose. And I added all kinds of new production values that I had learned over time, so that the show sounded professional.” The Urban Cafe crew has changed over time, with members rotating in and out, some moving, others getting very busy in their personal lives. But that hasn’t stopped the show from evolving. “Eventually our audience grew. The people who called in were really happy to hear our style of talk show. People love our energy and voices and different characters, and we’ve built off of that.” Sundays wouldn’t be the same without shows like The Urban Cafe. Listeners find it as a place to hear community voices, including their own, discuss important issues. It’s the dedication of others that keeps D.T. going. “The most inspiring thing I find here at WMNF is the level of volunteerism. People who go far beyond the call of duty, and who have such a dedication and love for being here.” Learn more about and stream The Urban Cafe here:

https://www.wmnf.org/events/the-urban-cafe/ Production Profile: Angie B. Angie B. has been part of the WMNF family for nearly 20 years. In 1999, KZee took her under his wing on Caribbean Cruise and she’s been bringing us the sounds of the islands ever since. Her staunch dedication to WMNF and her community has proven to be invaluable over the years. When she’s not lending her talents to WMNF, she MCs events and is working on building a small decorating business. Ever since her experience learning about radio in high school, Angie was enamored with it. Her father was also a big fan of radio, and would send her recordings of his favorite shows. “When I still lived in San Diego, he would always send me tape recordings of the shows on WMNF. Every week or two weeks, I was expecting a package.” When Angie moved to Tampa to help with her father’s health issues, she ended up meeting the voice she heard on tape from across the country. KZee, host of Caribbean Cruise, saw potential in her and she started helping out on the show. “I did grunt work too. It wasn’t a thing where I didn’t earn my part. Whatever we had to do, wherever we had to go I did it.” Since then, Angie has gone on to host Caribbean Cruise and helped host other shows as well. The only time Angie ever took a break from her hard work at WMNF is when she has had health issues, but even that hasn’t been enough to stop her from making such a consistent, powerful effort. “I also did the Friday Reggae Show for a while, while still doing the Sunday show with KZee. So I’d be at the studio and preparing for shows, spending a lot of my time getting ready.” Angie also helped create the Caribbean Music Festival, which has been a magnificent event for music lovers to unite for more than 10 years now. She puts a lot of effort into the event every year. “When we did the first one, people didn’t even think it was going to be more than one year. Now I am preparing for the 11th, next year. I’m getting all the performers together and ready to go.” Her favorite artists are the kind who make music that speaks to her, but also that she can relate with as fellow human beings. “Before he passed away, my son used to rap, and one time he performed for Beres Hammond. Years later I introduced Beres at a show in St. Pete and he asked me how my son was. And the tears that came to his eyes when he found out my son was no longer around was phenomenal to me. I am humbled by him.” Name recognition from Caribbean Cruise has followed Angie around town. Listeners who appreciate her show have hugged her in public, written and called announcing their support. The community has even given back to her by being there for her during hard times. And for Angie, that’s what it’s all about. “Whenever the people of a Caribbean island are having problems with natural disasters or anything, we can get on the air at WMNF and put the word out about how to help. Our radio station gives them a voice. And that is something very powerful for the community to have.” Learn more about and stream Caribbean Cruise here:

https://www.wmnf.org/events/caribbean-cruise/ WMNF EVENTS: WMNF Trivia Night – November 29th, 6 pm – 8 pm – Red Star Rock Bar 5210 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33603 Uke it out 4.0 – The 4th Annual WMNF Ukulele Fest – December 1st, 3 pm – 10 pm – @ Cage Brewing 2001 1st Ave South St. Petersburg, FL 33712. 10th Annual Tour De Clay – December 8th & 9th, 9 am – 5 pm – San Antonio Pottery 11903 Curley Street, San Antonio, FL 33576 WMNF Road Trip w/ Katarina! – December 19th, 8 pm – 10 pm – Ella’s Americana Folk Art Cafe, 5119 N. Nebraska Ave. Tampa, FL 33603 Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven – January 4th, 8 pm – Skipper’s Smokehouse 910 Skipper Rd., Tampa, FL 33613 Twist In The Dark – January 5th, 8 pm – Crowbar 1812 N. 17th St. Tampa, FL 33605 CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion, plus Ari Chi – January 11th 7:30 pm – The Attic Rock Brothers Brewing 1510 E. 8th Ave. Ybor City, FL 33605 WMNF Presents the 2019 WMNF Alt Country Hoedown – January 26th 6 pm – Skipper’s Smokehouse 910 Skipper Rd., Tampa, FL 33613 Drive-by-Truckers and Lucinda Williams – February 1st 7:30 pm – Jannus Live 200 1st Ave., St. Pete, FL 33701 JD McPherson – February 22nd 8 pm – Skipper’s Smokehouse 910 Skipper Rd., Tampa, FL 33613 WMNF IS A 501 (C) (3) NON-PROFIT CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION. WMNF’S SOLICITATION CODE IS SC-00786. A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION MAYBE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY CALLING TOLL –FREE WITHIN THE STATE, 1-800-435-7352. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE. THE NATHAN B STUBBLEFIELD FOUNDATION (WMNF) RECEIVES 100 % OF EACH CONTRIBUTION.