A 2025 Space Odyssey – GreyMarket

It’s LMS… in SPACE! GreyMarket performs songs from their new rock opera “The Echo Relay” which is out on all streaming platforms!

_____________

About GreyMarket

Release Date: March 15th, 2025

[Tampa, FL] – In an exhilarating musical statement, GreyMarket presents their latest single “Contact”, the beginning of a climactic episode in their forthcoming Space Opera, The Echo Relay. This track, many years in the making, is both deeply personal and resonates with a large audience.

Facing the challenges of separation during the pandemic, GreyMarket were in musical limbo. Drummer Mike Gargiulo notes, “Like everyone else we felt claustrophobic, scared, uncertain, and frustrated.” The band suddenly found themselves without any new music in several years.

This new single finally brings the hiatus to an end, as the band reunited, and dared to challenge themselves with this ambitious new project, and a fresh approach. After getting their chops back up to standard, the group spread their wings to collaborate with other musicians for the first time. After inviting Tampa violinist Madison Keels to join permanently, the new 3-piece version of GreyMarket successfully tested the new lineup and new music in a live setting, and began recording.

The band is finally ready to begin sharing the completed songs from The Echo Relay with the world, with the completed album slated for release later this year.

Singer/guitarist/composer L. Cave McCoy explains, ““Contact” is a later track in the Echo Relay. It’s about finally locating an exiled AI in a cosmic trash heap, and the mixture of emotions around reaching a goal that required tremendous sacrifice, and being uncertain, but hopeful, that it will be worth it.”

The band will commemorate the release with a limited-edition, two-song vinyl single, printed on white vinyl. Additionally, the band will celebrate with a show at Crowbar, in Ybor City, Tampa on March 15th, 2025 where the band will perform the entire first half of the upcoming double-album, with support from Bangarang, Lychee Camp, and Idle Moves.