A ballot initiative to expand Medicaid in Florida gets $250,000

Medicaid by designer491 via iStock for WMNF News

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Hoping to pass a constitutional amendment in 2026 to require expanding eligibility for Medicaid, a political committee this month received a $250,000 contribution.

The Florida Decides Healthcare committee received the contribution from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, according to a newly filed finance report.

Florida Decides Healthcare wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 2026 ballot that, in part, would require the state to “provide Medicaid coverage to individuals over age 18 and under age 65 whose incomes are at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level.”

That would be a higher income threshold than under current law.

The proposal comes after the Republican-controlled Legislature has repeatedly rejected calls over the past decade to expand eligibility for the health-care program.