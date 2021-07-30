“A Celebration of Friends” on Morning Energy

Share this:

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games the most decorated American Gymnast (Simone Biles) made the decision to withdraw from the Team All-Around Competition to focus on her mental health. Although her decision drew critics, there were many who supported her decision to include her sponsors. One of her sponsors (Athleta) had this to say, “We stand by Simone and support her well-being both in and out of competition. Being the best also means knowing how to take care of yourself. We are inspired by her leadership today and are behind her every step of the way”.

Oftentimes we neglect our own mental or physical health for the sake of others. However, it is important to remember the value and benefits of being a good friend and ambassador not only for others but also for ourselves which is what many believed that Simone Biles bravely did when she made her decision to withdraw.

On April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30th as the official International Friendship Day. However, many counties celebrate National Friendship Day on the first Sunday in August. Regardless of which day you choose to acknowledge as Friendship Day, it is important to make a habit of nurturing our friendships throughout the entire year.

On Morning Energy we are going to doing our part to celebrate and nurture our wonderful radio family and friends through a musical journey filled with tasteful music and useful information.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy