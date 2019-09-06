“A Celebration of Friends” on Morning Energy

Share this:

September is Women’s Friendship Month.

In 1999, the Kappa Delta Sorority created National Women’s Friendship Day which blossomed into a month-long celebration in 2009 due to its popularity. In addition to Women’s Friendship Month, there are many other “Friendship” holidays that occur throughout the year to include, “Friendship Day” which occurs the first Sunday of August. However, despite these various celebrations, what’s equally important is that we strive to nurture our friendships throughout the year.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the topic of “Friendships” as it relates to various areas of our lives.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!