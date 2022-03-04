“A Celebration of Women” on Morning Energy

Share this:

March is widely known as Women’s History Month, and it is also the month in which International Women’s Day is celebrated. From women’s suffrage to equal representation in politics, International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month have highlighted the social, cultural, economical and political achievements of women for more than a century.

On Morning Energy, we are going to do our part to acknowledge these celebrations, specifically has it relates to “Women’s First”

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!