A Conversation About PTSD + Remembering Mac

Share this:

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder goes far beyond the horrors of war and is an inescapable part of all our lives. At any given moment, more than six million Americans are suffering with PTSD. Since 9/11 and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, there has been a huge growth in the science of PTSD, a body of evidence that continues to grow exponentially. With this new knowledge have come dramatic advances in the effective treatment of this condition. Drawing on a decade of her own clinical innovation and research, Dr. Shaili Jain has authored her debut book, The Unspeakable Mind – Stories of Trauma and Healing from the Frontlines of PTSD Science. Dr. Jain’s groundbreaking work demonstrates the ways this disorder cuts to the heart of life, interfering with one’s capacity to love, create, and work—incapacity brought on by a complex interplay between biology, genetics, and environment. Beyond the struggles of individuals, PTSD has a tangible imprint on our cultures and societies around the world. Since 9/11 and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, there has been a huge growth in the science of PTSD, a body of evidence that continues to grow exponentially. With this new knowledge have come dramatic advances in the effective treatment of this condition. Jain draws on a decade of her own clinical innovation and research and argues for a paradigm shift in how PTSD should be approached in the new millennium. We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Jain to Life Elsewhere during Mental Health Awareness Month.

This edition of Life Elsewhere will air first on May 12, which happens to be the birthday of an art school friend of Norman B, the late famed keyboard player for Small Faces, Faces and frequent guest with The Rolling Stones, amongst many other notable bands, the one and only, Ian “Mac” McLagan. In 2014, Mac and Norman B met up after many years when they were on the bill together at a charity event in Seattle. Backstage at the show they eagerly caught up on old times like growing up in grey, dreary London of the 60s. Together, they agreed an in-depth interview was needed. Later that year, the two silver-haired friends recounted story after story on art school, London, rock ’n’ roll, being in love, getting old and so much more. Sadly it was just shortly after their conversation was edited that news came in that Ian had died. In this edition, we pay tribute to an old friend on his birthday by playing a few selected and poignant comments from as Norman B says, “One of the loveliest fellas you could ever wish to know.”

The Podcast is available at NPR One, Apple Podcasts & Mixcloud

Sundays 12 noon ET at The Source WMNF HD3