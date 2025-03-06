Donate Now!
A conversation with Chip Weiner

Posted on March 6, 2025 • by Staff
Screenshot

Chip shared his life with us, as a boy and young man growing up in Tampa. His love for the city came through in the descriptions of all of his creative accomplishments. Chip has been a freelance photographer and journalist working independently and for Creative Loafing Tampa. He shared the many aspects of his life in talking about food photography, his motorcycle, his growing up on Davis Island, his wife and his work as a couples counselor and the books he has published…and in particular, the book titled ‘Burgert Brothers: Look Again Rephotographing Historic Tampa’…a two-volume book of historic photographs of Tampa juxtaposed with photos from today that he made in the exact same spots. The work relies on photographs in the special collection sections of the Hillsborough County Library and the University of South Florida.

Chip is a creative, passionate person with a calm persona who who seems endless in his energy and his pursuits. It was great fun being with him.

