A conversation with Justin Peters and Kelly Buttermore.

Justin and Kelly are long time partners in the art of improvisational comedy. Comedians. But they are far more than that because they are also co-partners in a wonderful community enterprise in Ybor City called ‘The Commodore’. A comedy store?…an improv club? Yes…but this is probably not what you may think it is. It is not the corporate chain of clubs where headliners from HBO specials make an appearance. This is a COMMUNITY joint, where anyone can walk in, take a class and end up on stage. Grassroots performing.

Our time with them was energizing and inspiring. They shared their history of more than 10 years performing together and what that working relationship has been about. They spoke about their decision to establish The Commodore and what it means to them and how it is connecting the community. They offer classes where anyone can perform, learn and grow. And they acquainted us with a process and tool they often teach and use called Armando. It is a type of improv performance where an invited guest (aka “the monologist”) tells true stories that inspire a series of improvised scenes by an improv team. Often, the monologist will tell more than one story during the performance, interspersing them every 10-15 minutes or so between scenes.

But then Justin and Kelly shared with us their deepest insights and feelings about the process…what it means to perform with no script…flying by the seat of one’s pants…digging deep into the subconscious mind, connecting the mind, heart and body to create a moment on stage. These were gems in our conversation. Being with them was a joy for us and the WMNF audience.