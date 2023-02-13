A conversation with Tampa’s District 1 city council candidates

Share this:

Tampa City Council candidates Alan Clendenin, Sonja Brookins and Chase Harrison joined WaveMakers to talk about why they’re challenging Joe Citro for his District 1 City Council seat.

Hear what they had to say by clicking the link below, on the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Councilman Joe Citro joined WaveMakers on Dec. 13. You can hear that interview by clicking the link below, on the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.