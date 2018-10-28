A Conversation With Walter Lure

The Heartbreakers, Johnnie Thunders, Jerry Nolan, Richard Hell, Ramones, New York Dolls, Drugs, Mink De Ville, Sex Pistols, Malcolm McLaren, The Clash, The Buzzcocks, The Damned, Heroin, New York in the early 70’s, London in the late 70’s, Drugs, Touring, Keith Richards, Drugs, Sex, Drugs.
Name-dropping and overt references to sex and drugs and rock ’n’ roll* would be an easy introduction to an interview with Walter Lure, the infamous New York rocker. The problem is, Walter doesn’t drop names or make gratuitous references to his one-time drug and sex-fueled life. Instead, Walter Lure answers questions with riveting stories. Real true stories of when, where and who. For a man who happened to find himself sitting in Richard Hell’s kitchen having his haircut by Dee Dee Ramone with the works for another heroin fix sitting on the table, he manages to tell his stories with an unaffected nonchalant charm. And, does Walter Lure have stories? He’s not vengeful or mean, he just happens to tell it like it was and he certainly doesn’t shy away from exposing his own vulnerability, if not faults. Walter agreed to sit down for a chat with Norman B to talk about Wacka Lacka Boom Bop A Loom Bam Boo, his new album with his band The Waldos. The conversation continued for far longer than was planned, in this edition you’ll hear Walter talk mostly about the past, in a future show, we’ll air the second part where Walter explains how he left his punk lifestyle to work on Wall Street, while still shooting heroin.
*Respects to the late genius of provocative lyrics, Ian Dury.
