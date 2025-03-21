A Father’s Love – Kristopher James

As a child, Kristopher could often be found sitting in the doorway of his room, lost in a world of mixtapes. He’d spend hours curating the perfect collection of songs, from Boys II Men’s “CooleyHighHarmony” to Garth Brooks’ timeless hits. Each song shaped his young musical mind, feeding his growing passion for melodies and lyrics. This love for music, combined with a penchant for writing poetry, lyrics, and whimsical stories in his composition books, eventually steered Kristopher toward his true calling: songwriting.

His journey began with a drum set, driven by the angst of adolescence. It wasn’t long before he picked up the guitar, piano, and — with some courage — his voice. Today, Kristopher takes his audience on an emotional journey through his Americana-Soul sound, showcased in intimate venues like Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, Georgia, and the iconic Capitol Theater in Clearwater, Florida.

Though a son of the Sunshine State, Kristopher’s music resonates far beyond Florida’s borders. His influences — legends like Otis Redding, Amos Lee, and Roberta Flack — can be heard in his voice: controlled, clear, and brimming with raw emotion. With every shift in style, his sound remains unmistakable. His debut album, Kindness Never Quits, featuring members of Scary Pockets, grabbed the attention of Relix and Glide Magazine, earning him rave reviews, including praise from Reignland Magazine: “His vocals are so powerful, showcasing why he’s one of the best singers out there. All that soul in one artist is just unbelievable.”

After the success of his debut album, Kristopher teamed up with some of Nashville’s brightest talents (Rascal Flatts, The War & Treaty, Gavin DeGraw) to release a series of singles that captured the hearts of fans: “Never Had to Find Our Way” (2020), “Feelings” (2021), “I Can Only Love You in a Song” (2023), and the latest, “Just Breathe” (2024) — all tracks set to appear on his upcoming sophomore album.

Transitioning from a solo artist to fronting a full band, Kristopher has earned widespread acclaim, thanks in part to his electrifying live performances. His shows sway from the soaring energy of Rock & Roll to the sultry croon of R&B, drawing in crowds with each dynamic shift. With a growing fanbase, he’s toured alongside artists like The Temptations, Marc Broussard, Anderson East, and Maggie Rose, and graced the stages of major festivals such as Gasparilla Music Fest, Sixthman’s Beach Boys Cruise, Rock By the Sea, and the Florida Songwriters Festival.