A Florida Senate committee advances a bill to prevent denying treatment to people based on whether they are vaccinated

Posted on April 10, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus vaccination site in south St. Petersburg on 34th St. S., south of 22nd Ave. S. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (26 Jan. 2021).

A Senate committee Thursday narrowly approved a bill that would prevent doctors and other healthcare providers from denying treatment to people based on whether they are vaccinated. The bill (SB 1270), sponsored by Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, deals with a series of issues at the Florida Department of Health. But it drew debate in the Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee because it would expand what is known as the “Florida Patient’s Bill of Rights and Responsibilities.” The proposed change says healthcare providers and facilities “may not discriminate against a patient based solely upon the patient’s vaccination status.” Sen. Gayle Harrell, a Stuart Democrat who opposed the bill, said it would prevent doctors from denying treatment to people who are not vaccinated, even if it goes against doctors’ “medical judgment.” Collins said he is continuing to work on the bill, which the committee approved in a 4-3 vote. A similar House bill (HB 1299) cleared the House Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee late last month.

Tags
, ,

