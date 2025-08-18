A free special claims clinic is available for all veterans

Starting on August 25th to August 27th, American Legion and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is managing a free special claims clinic for veterans from 8AM to 3PM.

Licensed veteran service officers will be available to provide help filing benefit claims. According to a press release from The American Legion, this clinic will be located in the West Hall exhibit of the Tampa Convention Center, located at 333 S. Franklin St, Tampa, FL, 33602 and participants should bring ID’s, pen and paper, and their DD-214. Veterans should also bring any documents related to their service treatment record.

Veterans are not required to sign up in advance. If a veteran is filing a new claim, contact the American Legion veteran service officers Kevin Buckner (email: [email protected] or 202-263-5766) or Eric Taylor (email: [email protected] or 202-263-5765) in advance to complete a power of attorney.