The Florida Board of Governors approves a new accreditor for Florida universities

UCF, University of Central Florida in Orlando by JillianCain via iStock for WMNF News (2020).

The State Board of Governors approved the proposal for a new accrediting body for Florida universities. The vote was unanimous on Friday.

While some board members were initially hesitant, the board did approve the proposal for the Commission for Public Higher Education to become a new accreditor. However, this does not mean that universities have to use it.

“Approving this organization doesn’t commit all of our institutions to go get accredited by the organization,” said Ray Rodriques is the Chancellor of the State University System of Florida. “A key component of accreditation is choice. What this does is it creates another alternative in the marketplace. So at least within our system, our institutions can choose from either this new entity or one of these 7 existing national accreditors, although of those 7, higher learning commission is the only one we found that’s interested in accepting new members from Florida.”

The Board of Governors also approved $4 million, part of the Florida budget, to go towards the Commission for Public Higher Education, endorsed by Governor Ron DeSantis. Board Chair Brian Lamb broke down how the $4 million will be used.

“Startup costs, personnel costs, operating costs, consultants as needed, basic services, travel expenses, general things that you would expect the regular way,” said Chairman Lamb. “The amendment also includes up to $2 million in expenditures for the remainder of the foundation’s fiscal year. Any unspent funds, with the $4 million wasn’t surgically designed, so there is a chance there could be excess funds, will continue to be included in the foundation’s future operating budget until the total $4 million is expended.”

The approval is seen as a victory for Governor DeSantis in his efforts to transform Florida higher education. In the past, he has battled the current university accreditor.