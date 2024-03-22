A new way to detect ALS in patients

ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease by Maria Pilar Martinez Aguerri via iStock for WMNF News.

ALS is a crippling disease that affects the nervous system. There is a new and easier way to detect ALS.

ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, affects the nervous system by weakening muscles and ultimately paralyzes the patient. Indu Navar is the CEO and Founder of Everything ALS, she says there is a new effort to help ALS patients by using AI machine learning.

“Using sensors that’s already available and collecting data and seeing what data is actually going to be helping us understanding early diagnosis and also the progression of the disease so we can use it in both clinical trials as measures and also for early diagnosis.”

The company’s sensors monitor a patient’s speech, walking, and breathing to come up with an early diagnosis.

Tomorrow morning there will be a Walk to Defeat ALS event in Sarasota at Payne Park starting at 10.