A poll says Floridians want the government to act on climate change

63% of Florida voters want the government to act on climate change. A new poll finds that climate is now the number 4 issue in Florida. The poll was analyzed by the Environmental Defense Fund. The Fund’s Dawn Shirreffs said, ‘this poll shows that even in this divisive political environment, Floridians want action.” The poll also found that a majority of Floridians support policies that increase solar energy, electric vehicles and energy independence.

A separate study by scientists calculates that climate change made Hurricane Ian 10% rainier than it could have been if there were no such thing as global warming.